Antigen Express initiates breast cancer vaccine trial

Toronto, Canada-based Antigen Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, has initiated patient enrollment in a trial of a novel breast cancer vaccine, AE37.

Immune response to the drug will be monitored throughout the course of treatment as well as for one year afterwards to explore the relationship between specific MHC class II alleles and response. This will help to streamline future clinical trials and optimize selection of patients for treatment with AE37. Between 16 and 24 patients will be enrolled in this Phase I trial.