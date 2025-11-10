Antisense CMV therapy Partial Success For Isis

Isis Pharmaceutical has reported successful preliminary results in the Phase III trials of ISIS 2029, an antisense product for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in AIDS patients, but has admitted to what it thinks may be unacceptable side effects.
The company reports rapid remission of CMV retinitis in patients administered with the agent, while simultaneously observing retinal changes that it thought "may be drug-related." As a consequence of this, Isis plans to begin reduced dosing as soon as lower concentrations of the product become available, and promises to implement clinical trial protocol changes following a thorough analysis of the investigation.
Previous Phase III trial results have shown ISIS 2029 in combination with ganciclovir to be a potent selective inhibitor of CMV but this conclusion has yet to be scientifically proven for the antisense moiety as a monotherapy.
