Antisense drugs get thumbs-up from Isis

8 May 2005

Isis Pharmaceuticals of the USA has endorsed the therapeutic value of antisense drugs on the back of data presented by the firm and its academic and industry partners at the 96th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held in Anaheim, California.

In multiple preclinical studies, second-generation antisense drugs selectively inhibited novel cancer targets and improved survival in cancer cell and animal models. Commenting on the overall balance of reports at the conference, Frank Bennett, Isis' vice president of antisense research, said: "antisense is unique in that it can selectively inhibit essentially any gene in cell culture and in animal models, which allows us and our partners to rapidly determine the potential of a gene as a drug target."

"Additionally," he added, "we can easily approach molecular targets that are not accessible with traditional drug discovery methods. This opens many doors for our technology in treating disease and provides us with a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

