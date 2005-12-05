Antisense Pharma raises $18Mi in venture financing

Germany-based Antisense Pharma says that it has raised $18.0 million in private equity from the German MIG funds, claiming that this further validates its worldwide leadership in the field of antisense technology and its application, the development of targeted anticancer drugs.

"The investment by the MIG funds provides substantial funding of our advanced clinical program designed to obtain approval of our antisense drug, AP 12009, which we are developing for patients with malignant tumors including brain tumors and pancreatic cancer," explains Reimar Schlingensiepen, founder and chief operating officer of Antisense. The company notes that it has repeatedly received prestigious awards for the innovative potential and goal-directed drug development program as well as corporate management. The lead drug candidate AP 12009 is targeted against TGF-beta, a key player in malignant progression of cancer, it says.