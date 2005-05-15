Antisoma abandons brain cancer drug

Following an internal review of its R&D portfolio, UK-based Antisoma has dropped development of its brain cancer candidate AS1405 in order to redirect resources into the expansion and acceleration of trials of its aptamer drug, AS1411. The move was undertaken to maximize overall returns on investment in the pipeline, the company said.

Commenting on the reshuffle, Glyn Edwards, Antisoma's chief executive, noted that "one of our strengths is portfolio management. We're determined that our cash resources should be focused where there is the best prospect of a return for shareholders, and we are quite prepared to cut programs when necessary to invest more in those with the greatest promise. Everything we have seen to date suggests that the case for extra investment in AS1411 is compelling."