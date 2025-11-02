Sunday 2 November 2025

Antisoma And Transgene Agree Deal

14 December 1998

Antisoma and Transgene have entered into a licensing agreement to allowthe latter rights to Antisoma's adenovirus patented technology which enables the targeting of adenoviral vectors to specific cells eg cancer cells.

Transgene will also have the option to obtain an exclusive license from Antisoma for other peptides used in gene therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Antisoma will receive upfront and milestone payments with an additional licensing fee for each peptide licensed, and royalties on sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie 3rd-qtr results beat forecasts
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
New late-stage data on AstraZeneca’s gefurulimab
31 October 2025
Biosimilars
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead 3rd-qtr EPS beats expectations
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
Saudi Arabia steps up in-house CAR-T production
31 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Intellia Therapeutics
A clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze