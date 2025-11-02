Antisoma And Transgene Agree Deal

Antisoma and Transgene have entered into a licensing agreement to allowthe latter rights to Antisoma's adenovirus patented technology which enables the targeting of adenoviral vectors to specific cells eg cancer cells.

Transgene will also have the option to obtain an exclusive license from Antisoma for other peptides used in gene therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Antisoma will receive upfront and milestone payments with an additional licensing fee for each peptide licensed, and royalties on sales.