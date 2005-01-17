Antisoma buys Aptamera

UK cancer drug development firm Antisoma has entered into an agreement to acquire the privately-held US firm Aptamera, in a share-based transaction valuing the latter at around L11.5 million ($21.4 million).
Aptamera's principal asset is AGRO100, a novel aptamer drug that has shown promising anticancer effects and a marked lack of side effects in a Phase I trial of patients with various forms of cancer, it says.
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