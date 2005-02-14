Antisoma completes acquisition of Aptamera

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma has completed its acquisition of Aptamera (Marketletter Jan 17). All pre-closing conditions were met February 3, when Aptamera's share holders approved the deal. Admission to the London Stock Exchange of the shares issued to effect the acquisition was completed February 4.
Antisoma is evaluating options for the further development of Aptamera's lead product, AGRO100, which is now redesignated AS1411. The next step in its developemt will be either a phase II study in a specific cancer or the re-opening of Aptamera's Phase I trial to seek further data on the drug's effects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze