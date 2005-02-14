Antisoma completes acquisition of Aptamera

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma has completed its acquisition of Aptamera (Marketletter Jan 17). All pre-closing conditions were met February 3, when Aptamera's share holders approved the deal. Admission to the London Stock Exchange of the shares issued to effect the acquisition was completed February 4.

Antisoma is evaluating options for the further development of Aptamera's lead product, AGRO100, which is now redesignated AS1411. The next step in its developemt will be either a phase II study in a specific cancer or the re-opening of Aptamera's Phase I trial to seek further data on the drug's effects.