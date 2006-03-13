Antisoma enters R&D accord with EcoBiotics

London, UK-based cancer drug developer Antisoma and EcoBiotics, a privately-held drug discovery company in Queensland, Australia, have signed an agreement under which the former will evaluate and have an option to license early-stage anticancer compounds from the later.

The UK drugmaker will choose up to three compounds from EcoBiotics' portfolio to evaluate during the next year, and if they yield positive results, Antisoma will have rights to license up to two of them for development on pre-agreed terms, which were not disclosed.

EcoBiotics says it has a diverse portfolio of structurally-defined and patent-protected molecules derived from tropical rainforest plants. A number of these have already demonstrated anticancer activity in early preclinical assessments. All those evaluated by Antisoma will be small molecules that can be made by chemical synthesis, the firms noted.