Antisoma Initiates Ph III Theragyn Trial

London, UK-based biopharmaceutical company, Antisoma, has begun a300-patient Phase III trial of Theragyn, its adjuvant treatment for ovarian cancer. Theragyn is based on a murine monoclonal antibody, HMPGH1, part of which is linked to the radioactive isotope Yttrium-90.
A Phase I/II trial of the adjuvant, injected as a single dose into the abdomen of ovarian cancer patients six weeks after completion of chemotherapy, found that it may extend survival and is well tolerated.
