Antisoma's AS1411 performs well in Ph I cancer trial

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Antisoma says that data from a Phase I trial of its aptamer drug AS1411, which binds to the protein nucleolin on the surface of cancerous cells, are positive, particularly in renal cancers.

The study, which recruited patients with a wide variety of cancers, showed that 75% of subjects with advanced renal cancer demonstrated clinical benefit, with 17% achieving an objective response. In addition, one patient who on enrollment had a 19cm abdominal tumor showed a complete response, with a subsequent biopsy confirming the disappearence of the tumor. The company added that this patient has remained disease-free two years after treatment.

Antisoma added that, of the five lung cancer patients who were treated in the study, two achieved disease stability for two or more months. Glyn Edwards, the firm's chief executive said that based on the promising results the company planned to push the drug forward into parallel trials for both renal and other cancers.