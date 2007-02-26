Antisoma's first-half 2006 loss falls 19%

UK cancer specialist Antisoma says that its operating loss for the six months ended December 31, 2006, fell 19% to L7.8 million ($15.2 million) versus L9.6 million for first-half 2005. During the period, the firm raised L24.8 million net of expenses through an oversubscribed placing, which meant that its cash and liquid resources at the start of 2007 stood at L33.6 million vs L14.9 million.
The firm's key highlights during the period included strong data on AS1404. The small-molecule vascular-disrupting agent yielded positive data from three Phase II trials: median survival was extended by five months in lung cancer, with encouraging initial findings in ovarian and prostate cancers. Preparations are ongoing for a Phase III trial in lung cancer and the firm reports "good progress" in talks with potential marketing partners.
Antisoma's aptamer drug AS1411 is progressing to Phase II trials in renal cancer and acute myeloid leukaemia with Phase I studie showing promising activity in renal cancer and a favorable safety profile. The agent, which binds to the protein nucleolin on the surface of cancerous cells, has demonstrated potency against cancer cells from AML patients, the firm noted. AS1409, a drug designed to deliver interleukin-12 specifically to tumor targets, has been selected for Phase I evaluation, and the firm has decided on renal cancer and melanoma as initial indications for testing.
