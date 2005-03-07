Antisoma's first-half losses grow $3.2M

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma's interim results show the company's assets standing at L32.3 million ($61.8 million) in cash and short-term investments for its first - half year to December 31 2004, with operating losses of L2.8 million for the same period versus L1.1 million in 2003.

The firm expects strong performance for the coming year thanks to its portfolio of four promising candidates. September last year saw the start of Phase II trials for the vascular targeting agent AS1404, and these are ongoing. The company hopes to take the antibody-cytokine fusion drug AS1409 and the antibody-targeted RNase AS1410 into the clinical stages of development.