Wednesday 19 November 2025

Antisoma's IL-2-based drug, AS1409, shows promise

12 December 2005

UK-based drugmaker Antisoma says new preclinical data for the anticancer drug AS1409 shows its tumor targeting efficacy. The findings were made public at the recent Antibody Engineering Conference in San Diego, USA.

The compound, which is currently being assessed in toxicology studies, is a genetically-engineered fusion protein combining cytokine interleukin 12, which has potent anticancer activity, and a tumor targeting antibody, thereby allowing targeted treatment. Antisoma adds that previous attempts to develop IL-12 based medication by other companies have been hindered by the serious side effects the compound has on healthy tissue. The firm says that AS1409 avoids these drawbacks by strict antibody-based targeting of the compound coupled with the use of lower dosages.

Glyn Edwards, the firm's chief executive, commented: "AS1409 could have potential against a variety of different cancers, and we now expect to advance it into clinical trials in mid-2006."

