Antisoma unveils EGM resolutions and reports on AS404

3 June 2007

UK-based cancer drug developer Antisoma says that decisions taken at a recent extraordinary general meeting, including granting the firm power to "disapply" pre-emption rights, have provided it with a solid platform for growth. The company explained that, if it makes a non-pre-emptive cash offer for shares, then shareholders who have disclosed a beneficial interest of 3% will be given a reasonable opportunity to participate to a level proportionate to their shareholding at the time of the offering.

Antisoma also announced that it intends to present data from Phase II trials of its developmental anticancer agent, AS404 (known as AS1404 prior to its in-licensing by Novartis), at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, USA. Additionally, the London-headquartered company said that it expects headline data from Phase II trials of the drug in ovarian and prostate cancers, as well as from a confirmatory study in lung cancer, by the end of October.

