AP Pharma starts Ph II trial of lead candidate

AP Pharma, a US pharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary polymer-based drug delivery systems, has initiated a Phase II clinical trial program in cancer patients with its lead product candidate, APF530, for the prevention of both acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
The drug combines AP Pharma's Biochronomer bioerodible drug-delivery system with the 5HT3 antagonist granisetron (Roche's Kytril) and is designed to provide therapeutic levels of the drug in order to give four to five days of continuous relief from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting following a single subcutaneous injection. The agent is potentially an effective alternative for the prevention of both the acute and delayed phases of CINV in the $2.0 billion annual market for anti-emetics. Only one product is currently approved for both types of CINV and it is the fastest-growing product in this segment, the firm stated.
