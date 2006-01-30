AP Pharma submits APF530 trial protocol to FDA

AP Pharma, a US specialty drugmaker, says it has submitted a protocol to the Food and Drug Administration for a single pivotal Phase III clinical trial with its lead product candidate APF530. The proposed study will compare the safety and efficacy of APF530 with Aloci (palonosetron) for the treatment of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in patients receiving either moderately or highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

The Phase III protocol is based on collaborative and directional discussions with FDA officials during a recent end of Phase II meeting, while chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters were agreed upon in writing. AP Pharma is undertaking activities to prepare for initiation of the Phase III trial following protocol review by the FDA, with enrollment planned to commence at the beginning of April. Enrollment of patients is expected to be completed within nine months of initiation in up to 100 sites across the USA.

The proposed Phase III pivotal trial protocol design includes approximately 1,200 patients comprised of two groups, including roughly equal numbers of those receiving either moderately or highly-emetogenic chemotherapeutic agents. In each group, three sets of around 200 patients will be treated with APF530 containing 5mg or 10mg of granisetron, compared with the currently approved dose of palonosetron.