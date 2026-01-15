Thursday 15 January 2026

APA Convention

Visit event website
6 August 20268 August 2026
DC, USAWalter E. Washington Convention Center
The American Psychological Association’s flagship annual gathering, bringing together the psychology community for three days of education, research exchange and professional development.

The programme spans the full field of psychology—covering clinical practice, research, training, policy, ethics, education and applied psychology—through a wide mix of session formats, including symposia, skill-building sessions, posters and interactive discussions. With both in-person and virtual participation, it’s designed to support broad engagement while maintaining strong networking and learning opportunities for attendees in Washington, DC.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Psychologists across clinical, counselling and health settings
  • Academic researchers and educators in psychology and behavioural science
  • Trainees (graduate students, interns, residents, fellows) and early-career professionals
  • Policy, public health and behavioural science leaders
  • Organisations and solution providers supporting mental health, education, assessment, training and practice

Scale

  • Attendees: Thousands (major national convention)
  • Programme size: Typically features a very large schedule of sessions across the discipline
  • Exhibitors/vendors & sponsors: Strong exhibitor and sponsor presence (headline totals are not consistently published on the main public pages)

What to expect

  • A broad, multi-track programme spanning research, practice, education and policy across psychology
  • Skill-building and professional development-focused sessions designed for practical takeaways
  • Extensive poster and presentation opportunities showcasing new findings and emerging topics
  • High-density networking with psychologists from diverse specialties, plus virtual access options for select content

