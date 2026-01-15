APA Convention

The American Psychological Association’s flagship annual gathering, bringing together the psychology community for three days of education, research exchange and professional development.

The programme spans the full field of psychology—covering clinical practice, research, training, policy, ethics, education and applied psychology—through a wide mix of session formats, including symposia, skill-building sessions, posters and interactive discussions. With both in-person and virtual participation, it’s designed to support broad engagement while maintaining strong networking and learning opportunities for attendees in Washington, DC.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Psychologists across clinical, counselling and health settings

Academic researchers and educators in psychology and behavioural science

Trainees (graduate students, interns, residents, fellows) and early-career professionals

Policy, public health and behavioural science leaders

Organisations and solution providers supporting mental health, education, assessment, training and practice

Scale

Attendees: Thousands (major national convention)

Thousands (major national convention) Programme size: Typically features a very large schedule of sessions across the discipline

Typically features a very large schedule of sessions across the discipline Exhibitors/vendors & sponsors: Strong exhibitor and sponsor presence (headline totals are not consistently published on the main public pages)

What to expect