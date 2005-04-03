Aphton completes acquisition of Igeneon

Miami, USA-based Aphton, an immunotherapy and cancer drug specialist, has completed its $81.0 million acquisition of Igeneon AG, a biopharmaceutical firm based in Vienna, Austria, which was announced last year (Marketletter December 20, 2004).

As part of the deal, Igeneon equity holders will receive an aggregate of 21.5 million shares of Aphton common stock in exchange for 100% of Igeneon, which will then become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the former.