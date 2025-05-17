Saturday 17 May 2025

Aphton Starts Phase I/II Trial Of Gonadimmune

13 October 1998

Aphton has started a Phase I/II safety and dose-ranging trial in the UKof Gonadimmune (anti-gonadotrophin releasing hormone vaccine), in patients with advanced prostate cancer. SmithKline Beecham, which has licensed rights to the vaccine (Marketletter June 29), will fund the trial.

Gonadimmune consists of various synthetic peptides which are antigenically similar to GnRH, bound chemically to a carrier and suspended in a liquid solution. Aphton anticipates that treatment will be via an initial series of injections, followed by periodic booster shots to maintain high levels of neutralizing antibodies against GnRH. This has the effect of reducing testosterone levels in patients, similar to that achieved with physical or chemical castration.

Aggressive Development The initial, UK study of Gonadimmune will be followed by what Aphton describes as an "aggressive" development program, with a series of trials planned for the USA and continental Europe in early 1999, followed by Phase III trials in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

