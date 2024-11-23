APO-ZIDOVUDINE APPROVED IN GREECE

- Apo-zidovudine, a generic version of Wellcome's antiviral Retrovir (zidovudine) which is manufactured by Apotex of Canada, has been approved for marketing in Greece. This is the second European country to register Apotex' drug, after Portugal in April of this year. The drug will be distributed by a local Greek company called Help. Pricing must still be agreed before the drug comes to market.