Apoptos raises $28 million

San Diego, USA-based Apoptos, an oncology R&D company, says that it has secured $28.0 million in funding. Major investors in the milestone-driven, two-tranche series A financing include Venrock, ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed Advisors and Advanced Technology Ventures.

The financing will fund the company through 2010. It will be used to advance Apoptos' portfolio of small-molecule drugs that are directed at inducing tumor cell apoptosis, also known as programmed cell death.