Apotex denied stay of Plavix injunction

A judge has denied Apotex' request to overturn the federal order for it to stop selling its generic version of Plavix (clopidogrel). The Canadian firm says it will appeal the decision at the US Court of Appeals. The news is the latest development in the ongoing patent dispute between the generic drugmaker and the orginator of the blockbuster blood thinner France's Sanofi-Aventis, along with the US licensee, Bristol-Myers Squibb (see page 2).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze