Apotex denied stay of Plavix injunction

A judge has denied Apotex' request to overturn the federal order for it to stop selling its generic version of Plavix (clopidogrel). The Canadian firm says it will appeal the decision at the US Court of Appeals. The news is the latest development in the ongoing patent dispute between the generic drugmaker and the orginator of the blockbuster blood thinner France's Sanofi-Aventis, along with the US licensee, Bristol-Myers Squibb (see page 2).