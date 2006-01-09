Apotex gets final OK for zonisamide capsules

Canada's Apotex Corp says that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for zonisamide capsules in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg strengths. Shipments of the product commenced immediately on the clearance.

Apotex' zonisamide is available in 100-count bottles, and is the generic equivalent of Japanese drugmaker Eisai's Zonegran used to treat epilepsy. Annual US sales for the brand are approximately $174.0 million.