Apoxis acquires rights for anticancer drug FK866

Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company Apoxis SA says that it has acquired worldwide exclusive development and marketing rights for the anticancer compound FK866, a specific inhibitor of nicotinamide phosphorybosyl transferase which induces tumor cell apoptosis, from Germany's Astellas Pharma GmbH, a subsidiary of the Japanese Astellas Pharma group. A Phase I study program, which was carried out in Germany and the USA, has established the compound's safety and tolerability in patients with advanced cancer.
These data, combined with preclinical studies which demonstrated the compound's efficacy, provides, according to Apoxis, a strong platform for further development of the drug, which will be renamed APO866. The firm added that it intends to initiate Phase II studies by the end of 2006.
