APP reports start of Ph II trial of Abraxane/Herceptin

American Pharmaceutical Partners has announced the start of enrollment in a 70-patient Phase II study of its anticancer agent Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension), administered weekly in combination with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) as a first-line treatment for metastatic breast cancer.
In the open-label, non-randomized trial, which is being conducted by International Oncology Network, all subjects will be given Abraxane at a dose of 125mg/m2 via a 30-minute intravenous infusion once a week for weeks one-to-three in each four-week cycle of therapy; the HER2-positive patients will also receive Herceptin. The primary endpoint is response rate and secondary endpoints are time to tumor progression, overall survival and toxicities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze