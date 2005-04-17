APP reports start of Ph II trial of Abraxane/Herceptin

American Pharmaceutical Partners has announced the start of enrollment in a 70-patient Phase II study of its anticancer agent Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension), administered weekly in combination with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) as a first-line treatment for metastatic breast cancer.

In the open-label, non-randomized trial, which is being conducted by International Oncology Network, all subjects will be given Abraxane at a dose of 125mg/m2 via a 30-minute intravenous infusion once a week for weeks one-to-three in each four-week cycle of therapy; the HER2-positive patients will also receive Herceptin. The primary endpoint is response rate and secondary endpoints are time to tumor progression, overall survival and toxicities.