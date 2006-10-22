Appeal to Novartis not to overturn India's patent law with Glivec action

Switzerland-based medical and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have called on domestic pharmaceutical giant Novartis to stop legal action, filed in the Chennai High Court, that would overturn India's patent law.
The company is pressing ahead with a legal challenge to India's rejection of its patent application for the cancer drug Glivec/Gleevec (imatinib). Under Indian legislation, patents are not allowed for minor improvements to known substances.
Critics of the legal action, led by NGO Berne Declaration, a Swiss public interest group, claim that, if the company wins its case there could be serious implications for access to key drugs around the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze