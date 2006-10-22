Appeal to Novartis not to overturn India's patent law with Glivec action

Switzerland-based medical and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have called on domestic pharmaceutical giant Novartis to stop legal action, filed in the Chennai High Court, that would overturn India's patent law.

The company is pressing ahead with a legal challenge to India's rejection of its patent application for the cancer drug Glivec/Gleevec (imatinib). Under Indian legislation, patents are not allowed for minor improvements to known substances.

Critics of the legal action, led by NGO Berne Declaration, a Swiss public interest group, claim that, if the company wins its case there could be serious implications for access to key drugs around the world.