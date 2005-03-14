Appeals court favors Schering-Plough in K-DUR antitrust case

Schering-Plough says that the US Federal Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, based in Atlanta, has ruled that the company did not violate antitrust laws in patent litigation settlements involving its controlled-release potassium chloride supplement K-DUR.

S-P noted that it has consistently maintained that the patent litigation settlements complied with the law and benefited consumers by allowing generic products to enter the market two to five years before the expiration of the relevant patent.