Appeals court rules for Mylan on oxybutynin

US generic drugmaker Mylan Laboratories says that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a district court decision that its oxybutynin products do not infringe a patent for Johnson & Johnson Ortho-McNeil unit's Ditropan XL (oxybutynin), a drug for bladder control, and that the patent was invalid.

Mylan has received tentative approval and is currently awaiting final clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its 5mg and 10mg strengths of oxybutynin. It is the first generic company to file Abbreviated New Drug Applications for these two strengths, and will therefore be eligible for 180-days of market exclusivity on commercial launch. The two strengths represent more than 80% of the approximately $380.0 million in US sales during the 12-month period ended June 30, 2006, according to IMS.

The company also entered into exclusive supply agreements with Ortho-McNeil and Alza Corp (also a J&J unit) which would allow for Mylan to launch all three strengths of this product.