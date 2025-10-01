Application Filed For Mifepristone In USA

The Food and Drug Administration in the USA has confirmed that the nonprofit charity, the Population Council, has filed a New Drug Application to market the controversial abortion pill, mifepristone (RU-486), based on its testing in more than 2,000 American women.

Last year, FDA Commissioner David Kessler told Congress that approval of the product could take around six months, although other observers suggest that it is likely to take nearer a year. On the whole, the agency is expected to back the drug, based in part on its use in 150,000 European women, where it has around a 97% success rate. However, US testing will also have to show the safety and efficacy of the drug and the Population Council, which is awaiting publication of the data in a peer-review journal, has declined to release these results into the public domain.

After pressure from abortion opponents stopped Roussel Uclaf from bringing the product to market in the USA, the Clinton Administration last year brokered a deal giving the Population Council the US patent rights. The Population Council has given a new company in Washington, called Advances in High Technology, exclusive legal rights to coordinate the drug's manufacture and distribution. It refuses to name the actual manufacturer for security reasons, and federal regulations allow the FDA to keep this information secret.