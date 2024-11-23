Appointments At Astra Merck

- Astra Merck Inc has appointed Nancy Wysenski as vice president ofsales, and Barry Greene as vice president of sales and marketing. Both replace Matthew Emmens who was appointed acting chief executive on January 17 to replace Wayne Yetter, who left Astra Merck to head up Novartis' US operations.
