Appointments at Enzon Pharma

USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals has named Jeffrey Buchalter, formerly with Ilex Oncology, as president and chief executive. Also moving from Ilex to Enzon, which was acquired by Genzyme last year (Marketletter January 3 & 10), is Craig Nooman, who becomes vice president, strategic planning and corporate communications, reporting to Mr Buchalter.
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