Appointments at France's Lyon Biopole

The French biotechnology research grouping Lyon Biopole has appointed Christophe Merieux, vice president for R&D at drugmaker bioMerieux, as president of its board, and Francois Guillemin has been named director general. Three research projects have been identified including one on rare pathologies being led by the Lyon-based company OPI and another on new therapies to treat hepatitis C, led by Transgene. The projects have a total value of 30.0 million euros ($35.3 million) to which the French government will contribute 2.4 million euros, says Lyon Biopole.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze