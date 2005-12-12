Appointments at France's Lyon Biopole

The French biotechnology research grouping Lyon Biopole has appointed Christophe Merieux, vice president for R&D at drugmaker bioMerieux, as president of its board, and Francois Guillemin has been named director general. Three research projects have been identified including one on rare pathologies being led by the Lyon-based company OPI and another on new therapies to treat hepatitis C, led by Transgene. The projects have a total value of 30.0 million euros ($35.3 million) to which the French government will contribute 2.4 million euros, says Lyon Biopole.