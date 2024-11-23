Appointments At HMR, France

- Among steps being taken to form Hoechst Marion Roussel in France,the following appointments have been made: Jean-Francois Labbe, president of Hoechst France's supervisory board, becomes director of Europe, Africa and the Middle East for HMR; Daniel Camus is named financial director, HMR; Frank Douglas, research director, HMR; Hanns-Eberhard Erle, director of active ingredient production, HMR; Peter Ladell, director of operations for HMR and responsibility for North America; and Charles Langston, director of human resources and administration at HMR. All are members of Hoechst France's supervisory board.
