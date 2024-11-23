Appointments At New Merck UK

- At the newly-formed company Merck UK (see also company column),Edward Roberts, a member of Merck KGaA's board of directors and head of the pharmaceutical business division, has been elected as chairman. Robert O'Connell, head of Merck Ltd, has been named managing director of Merck UK.
