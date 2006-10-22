"Approvable" letter for MGI's Saforis

Minneapolis, USA-based MGI Pharma, a biopharmaceutical firm focused in oncology and acute care, says it has received an approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration for Saforis (glutamine) Powder in UpTec for Oral Suspension, an investigational therapy for the treatment and prevention of oral mucositis. The FDA has requested an additional Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy of Saforis in the proposed indication.
"Based upon the FDA's request, we will be evaluating options to maximize the value of Saforis," said Lonnie Moulder, the firm's chief executive. "Our operating plans for next year did not anticipate a significant contribution from Saforis. We remain committed to achieving pro forma operating profitability in 2007 and executing on our core commercial and development initiatives," he added.
