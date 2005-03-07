Approvals for Access' Aphthasol in Europe

Access Pharmaceuticals says that its product for the treatment of canker sores, Aphthasol (amelxanox), has received marketing approval in 10 European Union countries following completion of the Mutual Recognition Procedure. Approval to market was granted in Austria, Germany, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Aphthasol was initially approved in the UK, which served as the reference member state for other European countries.

Worldwide, the incidence of canker sores in the general population is approximately 20%. In the USA alone, there are about 15 million recurrent sufferers of this disease, with limited treatment options which primarily offer only short-term pain relief. Amlexanox is the only clinically-proven drug to accelerate the healing of canker sores to have received regulatory approval, the company notes. Clinical studies have shown that Aphthasol is not only effective in healing ulcers, but it also reduces the incidence of ulcer formation when it is applied during the pre-ulcer (prodromal) stage of the disease.