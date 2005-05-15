April sees "much-needed" boost for biotechnology, says Burrill report

After a dismal first quarter, largely suffering from the fall-out over the withdrawal of Biogen Idec/Elan's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab: Marketletters passim), the biotechnology sector "got a much-needed shot in the arm in April, thanks mainly to Genentech [majority-owned by Roche], who have been on a tear recently and almost single-handedly pulled the rest of the sector up along with it," says Steven Burrill, chief executive of San Francisco-based life sciences merchant bank Burrill & Co.

The Burrill Biotech Select Index ended April up 6%, while the Nasdap and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 3.8% and 3%, respectively, for the month. In addition to Genentech, helping the industry's value growth was Transkaryotic Therapeutics, following a 36% jump in share value driven by the news that Shire Pharmaceuticals was acquiring the company (Marketletter May 2).