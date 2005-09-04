Aptuit to acquire Almedica

Aptuit says it will acquire fellow USA-based Almedica International for an undisclosed cash consideration. Aptuit, an emerging company focused on streamlining and supporting the drug development process for biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovators, plans to merge Almedica with the Quintiles early development and packaging business units, part of an acquisition announced July 19 and scheduled to close September 30. Almedica currently provides clinical trial materials to more than 150 customers globally, including many of the largest pharmaceutical companies and numerous biotechnology innovators, and has facilities in Allendale, New Jersey, USA, and Deeside, UK.

Following the combination of the acquired Quintiles EDP and Almedica businesses into Aptuit, the merged units will offer significant clinical supply and packaging capacity, and will provide an integrated, highly scalable, global network for drug development, formulation, packaging, distribution and tracking, as well as a state-of-the-art information technology platform providing customers with web-enabled inventory management, the firm said.