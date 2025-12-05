Founded in 2019, the company is led by cofounder and chief executive Maximilien Levesque.

Aqemia positions its approach as complementary to data-hungry AI by using “quantum-inspired” physics to model molecular interactions when experimental datasets are limited. According to the company, the platform is designed to accelerate hit finding and lead optimization while expanding reachable chemical space, with a focus on producing novel compounds rather than incremental variants.

The company describes its mission as scaling the drug discovery process using its physics-and-AI stack. Therapeutic areas referenced in company materials include oncology, immunology, neurology and cardiology, reflecting a strategy of applying a common engine across multiple disease domains.

Partnerships have been a central validation pathway. Aqemia has a long-running relationship with Sanofi that began as a research collaboration and later expanded into a larger multi-year agreement. The companies have described the work as targeting small-molecule discovery across multiple projects using Aqemia’s platform alongside Sanofi’s R&D capabilities. Aqemia has also disclosed collaborations with other pharma groups, including Servier, and has referenced pilot work with Janssen in external reporting.

Financing has supported expansion and a gradual shift from platform provider to pipeline generator. In December 2024, Aqemia announced a €38 million round that it said brought total funding to approximately $100 million, alongside plans to establish a London presence beginning in early 2025. Company communications have also highlighted internal preclinical programs that are intended to progress toward clinical candidate nomination.