Aquapharm selects Eden to scale up AQP001 production

Scotland, UK-based marine biotechnology company Aquapharm BioDiscovery has selected Eden Biodesign to develop its protein drug candidate AQP001, a novel broad-spectrum antibiotic active against virulent bacteria such as methicllin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Eden will use its expertise in protein drug production to assist Aquapharm in the large-scale standardized manufacture of the agent for futher testing and clinical development.