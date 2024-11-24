Sunday 24 November 2024

Arab Health 2025

27 January 202530 January 2025
Dubai, UAEDubai World Trade Centre
A leading healthcare trade event for the Middle East region, offering unparalleled access to do business, learn, and network.

Arab Health attracts a wide range of participants, including healthcare professionals, industry experts, manufacturers, and suppliers from all corners of the healthcare sector. This diversity creates a comprehensive and well-rounded platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in healthcare.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

