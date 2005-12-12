Aradigm gets Nasdaq listing notice

Aradigm has said that, on November 29, it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company failed to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing by Marketplace Rule 4450(a)(5) for a period of 30 consecutive trading days from October 17-November 28. The company has 180 days to regain compliance before the Nasdaq regulator takes any further action.
Should Aradigm's stock trade above the $1.00 limit for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, this could constitute compliance under the market rules. If Aradigm has not regained compliance by the close of the 180 days, the Nasdaq will issue a letter notifying the firm that its common stock will be delisted, though this can be extended by appeal to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel.
"We believe that the company's solid financial position, a full and advancing partnered pipeline and novel near-term commercial opportunities will assist us in regaining compliance with this rule," said Bryan Lawlis, chief executive of Aradigm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze