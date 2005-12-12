Wednesday 19 November 2025

Aradigm gets Nasdaq listing notice

12 December 2005

Aradigm has said that, on November 29, it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company failed to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing by Marketplace Rule 4450(a)(5) for a period of 30 consecutive trading days from October 17-November 28. The company has 180 days to regain compliance before the Nasdaq regulator takes any further action.

Should Aradigm's stock trade above the $1.00 limit for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, this could constitute compliance under the market rules. If Aradigm has not regained compliance by the close of the 180 days, the Nasdaq will issue a letter notifying the firm that its common stock will be delisted, though this can be extended by appeal to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel.

"We believe that the company's solid financial position, a full and advancing partnered pipeline and novel near-term commercial opportunities will assist us in regaining compliance with this rule," said Bryan Lawlis, chief executive of Aradigm.

