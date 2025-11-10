Aradigm's SmartMist Shows Promise

Optimizing aerosol inhalation by controlling flow rate and inspiration timing can significantly improve pulmonary drug delivery, reported Stephen Farr, a member of US company Aradigm's scientific advisory board, speaking at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists in San Diego, California.
Dr Farr was commenting on the results of an initial trial with Aradigm's SmartMist hand-held, breath-actuated, microprocessor-controlled metered dose inhaler. The device analyses the inspiratory flow profile and inhaled volume, and activates an aerosol from the MDI when pre-defined levels of the two criteria are reached.
The study, said Dr Farr, showed that the device is in an ideal platform for investigating the effects of various inhalation modes on the delivery of medications, actuating the MDI only when inhalation has reached a specific flow and volume.
