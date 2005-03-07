Archimedes extends Ionix collaboration

Newborn Archimedes Pharma has added two new product candidates to its original deal with fellow UK-based analgesic drug developer Ionix Pharmaceuticals, which is centered on the development of a nasal formulation of IX-1003 for post-operative pain. The two firms will now also collaborate on the development of IX-1004 for the treatment of chronic pain and IX-1005 for opiate addiction, both as nasal delivery agents.

All three product candidates use Archimedes' proprietary drug delivery for intranasal administration of buprenorphine, an opioid produced and marketed in other formulations by Ionix' partner Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare and its licensees. The three companies will contribute technology and expertise to the development of these candidates, for development and sale by Ionix and Reckitt on approval. Archimedes is due milestone payments and royalties; further financial details were not revealed.