Ardana extends MRC commercialization rights

Scotland-based Ardana Bioscience has finalized a new agreement with the UK's Medical Reserach Council which gives the company exclusive commercialization rights to selected research areas from the MRC Human Reproductive Unit based in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the next three years.
The contract is an extension of the five-year deal Ardana secured on its inception in 2000. The accord entitles the MRC unit to additional funding for certain projects and help in deriving health care applications from its basic research, the company said.
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