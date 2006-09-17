Ardana reports promising results in trials of its testosterone cream

UK-based pharmaceutical company Ardana says that preliminary results of a trial of its testosterone cream in hypogonadal men indicate that the product is effective in restoring testosterone levels to within the normal range. Analysis revealed that single daily doses of 2.25g or 4.5g raised the serum concentration of the male hormone in 80% of participants.
In addition, serum concentrations were shown to be steady over a 24-hour period following assessment on the 28th and final day of the study. The average serum testosterone concentration in the group which received 2.25g was 4.74ng/ml (normal range 3-10ng/ml). The firm said that this indicates that only a small proportion of patients would require the higher dose to achieve comparable testosterone levels.
Ardana added that a Phase II long-term dose-titration study of the drug is ongoing, as is a Phase I trial in the USA which is examining the effect of showering on testosterone absorption.
