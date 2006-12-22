Ardana's Invicorp launched in Denmark

Edinburgh, UK-based Ardana says that Invicorp (vasoactive intestinal polypeptide plus phentolamine mesylate), its injectable treatment for erectile dysfunction, is now available for sale in Denmark.
The agent is delivered by self-administered penile injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ED. Ardana noted that an estimated 52% of men over the age of 40 suffer at some time from ED and many of them are unsuitable for treatment with existing oral therapies.
