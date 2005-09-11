Ardana's Teverelix on track for FDA IND

The clinical development of Ardana's Teverelix (antarelix) Long-Acting in prostate cancer continues on track following a pre-Investigational New Drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.
Ardana, an emerging Scottish drugmaker focused on human reproductive health, says the agency confirmed that serum testosterone levels can serve as a reliable surrogate marker for efficacy in the treatment of the disease. The parties agreed on the development pathway for the gonadotrophin-releasing hormone antagonist, which will allow Ardana to meet its registration timelines and previously-announced launch target of the end of 2009.
The Edinburgh-headquartered firm says that it plans to submit the first study to the FDA, to be performed under an IND for this indication, within the next few months.
