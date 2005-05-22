Ardana's Teverelix sees positive PhII results

Edinburgh, Scotland-headquartered Ardana, an emerging pharmaceutical firm focused on reproductive health, has reported strong results from a Phase II study of its gonadotrophin-releasing antagonist, Teverelix (antarelix) Long-Acting, in patients with advanced prostate cancer, a market segment that was worth $3.72 billion last year.
In the Phase II trial of 14 patients, 93% on the drug showed reduced levels of testosterone equivalent to those of castrated men (<0.5ng/ml) as early as the third day and 100% was achieved within the first week. These levels were maintained below 0.5ng/ml in all patients for between four and 14 weeks. The agent was also shown to rapidly reduce and normalize levels of prostate-specific antigen, a key marker for disease progression.
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